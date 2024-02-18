HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7,161.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $686.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

