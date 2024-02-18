HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQSP. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 26,800 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $854,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495,096 shares in the company, valued at $111,493,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 26,800 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $854,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,493,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $289,146.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,493,827 shares of company stock worth $192,086,936 over the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:SQSP opened at $31.60 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQSP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities upgraded Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.

Squarespace Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

