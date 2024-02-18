HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

