HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,786 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $158.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day moving average is $91.82.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

