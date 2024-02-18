Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Inari Medical by 54.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,040,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NARI stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.59. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $71.85.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

