Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Innospec were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innospec by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $124.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.11. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $126.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.47 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

