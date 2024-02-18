Insider Buying: Western Mines Group Ltd (ASX:WMG) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Western Mines Group Ltd (ASX:WMG – Get Free Report) insider Rex Turkington purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,500.00 ($57,189.54).
Western Mines Group Stock Performance
About Western Mines Group
Western Mines Group Ltd, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel sulphide, copper, lithium, and gold deposits. Its flagship project includes the Mulga Tank Ni-Cu-PGE project comprising exploration license E39/2132 and E39/2223, and exploration license application E39/2299 covering an area approximately 395 square kilometers located in the east-northeast of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Mines Group
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Western Mines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Mines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.