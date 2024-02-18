Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS opened at $20.77 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Further Reading

