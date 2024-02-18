Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Sells 5,670 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $80,273.04.

On Thursday, December 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $85,035.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,862.50.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $17.91 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura cut Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lyft

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Lyft by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 129.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.