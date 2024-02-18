Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Sells $179,613.20 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $179,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,188,494.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 8th, Matt Abernethy sold 980 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $131,525.80.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $182,003.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $180,543.76.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $132.31 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.71 and its 200-day moving average is $118.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 489.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,259,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,142 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 576,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,011,000 after acquiring an additional 128,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

