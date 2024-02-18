Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Sells 2,704 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $156,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,149,515.63.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $54.80 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

