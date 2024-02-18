Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells 2,705 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $156,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,225 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ Z opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $2,864,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 148.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 326,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 195,100 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 124.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 548,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,571,000 after purchasing an additional 304,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

