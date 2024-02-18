Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 3,086 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 16th, Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $283,571.30.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Dan Spaulding sold 5,032 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $200,172.96.

Z stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 2,312,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,880,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

