Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 3,086 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 16th, Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $283,571.30.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Dan Spaulding sold 5,032 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $200,172.96.
Zillow Group Stock Down 5.4 %
Z stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13.
Several brokerages have weighed in on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.
