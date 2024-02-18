Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Sells 7,352 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $421,196.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,239.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZG. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,861,000 after buying an additional 1,730,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

