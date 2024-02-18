Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Sells 2,887 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $161,816.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at $801,178.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Trading Down 5.5 %

ZG stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 50.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.73.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

