Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640,492 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $25,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

PRF opened at $36.26 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

