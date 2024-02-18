Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $24,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 606.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53. The company has a market cap of $867.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $52.64.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

