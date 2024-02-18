James W. Ayers Purchases 3,000 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,874,640.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FBK stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.17. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 111.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FBK shares. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

