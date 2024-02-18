Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.7% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 59.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,929 shares in the company, valued at $51,627,405.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

MRVL stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

