Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,384 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.32 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

