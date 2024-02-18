Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 690 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

TXT opened at $85.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $88.40.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

