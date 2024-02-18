Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Position Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $27,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,239,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JMBS opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

