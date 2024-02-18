Jeanine M. Christian Sells 3,826 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $65,003.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,913.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DLH Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DLHC stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.14 and a beta of 1.28. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 803,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 102,275 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DLH by 28.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DLH during the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in DLH by 11.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

