Jennifer Rock Sells 7,352 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $421,196.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,239.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $54.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.01. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on Z shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,718,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,201,000 after acquiring an additional 476,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,085,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 329,191 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

