Joey Agree Acquires 2,000 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) CEO Joey Agree bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joey Agree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $75.01.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,222,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,290,000 after acquiring an additional 462,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,289,000 after purchasing an additional 719,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after purchasing an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

