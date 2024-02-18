Joseph Leo Binz Sells 601 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $127,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,595,022.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Leo Binz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,717 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $319,585.21.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.49 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

