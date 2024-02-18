Joseph Leo Binz Sells 601 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $127,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,595,022.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Joseph Leo Binz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 20th, Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,717 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $319,585.21.
TEAM stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.49 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.42.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
