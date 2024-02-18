Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of HOOD opened at $14.00 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,193,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 916,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,995,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 698,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,255,736 shares of company stock worth $14,549,505 over the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

