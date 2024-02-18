KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stake Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in KB Home by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH opened at $61.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. KB Home has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $89,984,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

