Kelly Bodnar Battles Sells 278 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total transaction of $73,895.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $261.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 450.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

