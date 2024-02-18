Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of L. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $420,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Loews by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,550,000 after purchasing an additional 699,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Loews by 316.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,727,000 after purchasing an additional 440,693 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Loews by 2,042.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Loews by 495.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,327 shares of company stock valued at $13,411,872. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

