Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,105 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 2.1 %

LPX opened at $68.54 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

