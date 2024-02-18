Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Position Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,938 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 10,181 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LPX. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $68.54 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

