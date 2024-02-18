Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.82% from the company’s current price.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.13.

LOW stock opened at $226.85 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.69. The firm has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

