Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stake Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,879,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,460,000 after buying an additional 122,732 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 778,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth about $1,751,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Mattel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 100,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Capital cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Mattel Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MAT opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

