MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 5,333.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 16,133.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 39.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

MGEE opened at $65.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $83.27.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 52.13%.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGE Energy

About MGE Energy

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.