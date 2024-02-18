Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 638,766 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 284,025 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $201,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.6 %

Microsoft stock opened at $404.06 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $245.61 and a 1 year high of $420.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.11 and its 200-day moving average is $356.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.