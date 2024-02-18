Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 39,743 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,743 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Stock Performance

ATUS stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $909.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.48.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

