Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,018 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,401 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 416.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $159.99 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $187.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.03 and its 200 day moving average is $156.74. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $23.18 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 32.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $875,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,809 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Arch Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

