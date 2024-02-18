Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 5,097 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 211.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Sylvamo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,810,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,562,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 7.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 4.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLVM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Articles

