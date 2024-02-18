Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 6,100 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 122.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $662,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 505.5% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $191,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,607,438.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $191,715.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,607,438.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE QSR opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.45. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $79.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

