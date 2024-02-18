Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Primerica by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $246.47 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.68 and a 12 month high of $248.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $425.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

PRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.20.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

