Model N (NYSE:MODN) Stock Price Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.07. Approximately 196,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 287,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Specifically, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,946,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $246,032.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,072 shares in the company, valued at $6,946,238.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock worth $601,271 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Model N Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Model N by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 1,594.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

