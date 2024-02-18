Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys 627,701 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,701 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $314,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shayne & Jacobs LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 584,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,586,000 after buying an additional 239,904 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 90,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $140.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

