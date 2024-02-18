Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in AES in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in AES by 55.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AES. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

