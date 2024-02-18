Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,847 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,777.8% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHG opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. CLSA raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

