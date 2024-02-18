Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,966 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,435,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,446,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after buying an additional 153,385 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,150,000 after buying an additional 71,062 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,412,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

In other news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

