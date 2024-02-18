Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Adient by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,604 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 552.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 41,962 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its stake in shares of Adient by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

In other Adient news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adient Price Performance

ADNT stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.53.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Adient Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

