Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 16,986.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after acquiring an additional 548,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,233,000 after acquiring an additional 421,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Clorox by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $151.05 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 239.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

