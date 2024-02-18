Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IMAX by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IMAX by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in IMAX by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IMAX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IMAX Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of IMAX opened at $15.06 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.38 million, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98.
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
