Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,122 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in NetApp by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Down 1.8 %

NTAP stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average is $81.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

